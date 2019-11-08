Weather Notebook For November 8, 2019

Blustery and cold with lake effect flurries today. High 30.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low about 20.

Breezy and milder with a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mild with a chance of rain or wet snow. High near 45. Monday – Chilly with snow showers possible. High in the mid 30s. Tuesday – Cloudy and snowy. High about 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.17-inch of precipitation on November 7.

The monthly total is 0.39-inch.

The total for the year is 48.79 inches.

Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on November 7.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.3-inch,

The winter season stands at 0.3-inch.

