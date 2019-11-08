Weather Notebook For November 8, 2019

November 8, 2019 Steve Yablonski

Weather Notebook For November 8, 2019

Blustery and cold with lake effect flurries today. High 30.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low about 20.

Breezy and milder with a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday. High near 40.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mild with a chance of rain or wet snow. High near 45. Monday – Chilly with snow showers possible. High in the mid 30s. Tuesday – Cloudy and snowy. High about 30.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.17-inch of precipitation on November 7.

The monthly total is 0.39-inch.

The total for the year is 48.79 inches.

Fulton received 0.3-inch of snow on November 7.

Total snowfall for the month is 0.3-inch,

The winter season stands at 0.3-inch.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*