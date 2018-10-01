Weather Notebook For October 1, 2018

Weather Notebook For October 1, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 30.

The (September) monthly total is 2.45 inches.

The total for the year is 28.85 inches.

Mostly cloudy and cool with on and off showers today. High 60.

Cloudy with scattered showers possible tonight. Low 55.

Breezy and unseasonably mild with showers likely on Tuesday. High near 75.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Mild with some sun and clouds. High near 70. Thursday – Breezy and warm with a chance of showers. High 75. Friday – Mainly dry, but a few showers possible. High 65.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...