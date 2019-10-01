Weather Notebook For October 1, 2019

Unseasonably warm and muggy with some afternoon showers possible today. High in the lower 80s.

Warm and muggy with a chance of more showers tonight. Low near 65.

Much cooler with showers tapering off on Wednesday. Early high in the 60s, falling into the 50s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cool with scatterd showers developing. High around 60. Friday – Brisk and chilly with scatterd showers possible. High in the mid 50s. Saturday – Crisp and cool with a mix of sun and ciouds. High near 60.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on September 30.

The monthly total is 3.61 inches.

The total for the year is 40.46 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...