Weather Notebook For October 10, 2019

A mix of clouds and sun today. High 65.

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 45.

Mostly cloudy and mild on Friday. High in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Increasing clouds with a chance of showers late. High near 65. Sunday – Partly sunny and cooler. High near 60. Monday – A bit milder with some sun. High 66.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 9.

The monthly total is 1.24-inch.

The total for the year is 41.70 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...