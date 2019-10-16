Weather Notebook For October 16, 2019

Windy with rain, heavy at times, today. High 60.

Cloudy and rainy tonight. Low 40.

Windy and very chilly with rain likely on Thursday. High in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Brisk and chilly with showers possible. High about 55. Saturday – Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. High 60. Sunday – Breezy and warmer with some sun. High in the upper 60s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 15.

The monthly total is 1.42-inch.

The total for the year is 41.88 inches.

