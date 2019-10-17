Weather Notebook For October 17, 2019

Windy and raw with more rain likely today. High around 50.

Mostly cloudy, breezy and rainy tonight. Low 40.

Brisk and chilly with showers possible on Friday. High in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 60. Sunday – Breezy and warmer with some sun. High in the mid 60s. Monday – Breezy and warmer with some rain possiblesun. High in the upper 60s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 1.72 inches of precipitation on October 16.

The monthly total is 3.14 inches.

The total for the year is 43.60 inches.

