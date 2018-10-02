Weather Notebook For October 2, 2018
Written by Steve Yablonski, Oct 2, 2018, 0 Comments
Weather Notebook For October 2, 2018
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.22-inch of precipitation on October 1.
The monthly total is 0.22-inch.
The total for the year is 29.07 inches.
Cloudy with showers, heavy at times, today. High near 70.
Cloudy and chilly tonight. Low 50.
After a cloudy start, increasing sunshine on Wednesday. High near 70.
Looking ahead: Thursday – Breezy and warm with showers developing. High near 75. Friday – Seasonably cool with some sunshine. High 65. Saturday – Cloudy, breezy and warm with showers possible. High 75.