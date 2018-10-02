Weather Notebook For October 2, 2018

Weather Notebook For October 2, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.22-inch of precipitation on October 1.

The monthly total is 0.22-inch.

The total for the year is 29.07 inches.

Cloudy with showers, heavy at times, today. High near 70.

Cloudy and chilly tonight. Low 50.

After a cloudy start, increasing sunshine on Wednesday. High near 70.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Breezy and warm with showers developing. High near 75. Friday – Seasonably cool with some sunshine. High 65. Saturday – Cloudy, breezy and warm with showers possible. High 75.

