Weather Notebook For October 21, 2019

Mostly sunny and mild today. High in the mid 60s.

Increasing clouds and not as chilly tonight. Low near 55.

Breezy with showers developing on Tuesday. High about 60.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Breezy and cooler with lingering showers possible. High in the mid 50s. Thursday – Milder with a mix of clouds and sun. High 60. Friday – Cloudy and cooler with a few showers possible. High near 55.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 20.

The monthly total is 3.78 inches.

The total for the year is 44.24 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...