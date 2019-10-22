Weather Notebook For October 22, 2019

Breezy with showers, heavy at times, developing today. High 60.

Breezy and cooler with rain tapering off tonight. Low near 45.

Cooler with a chance of more showers on Wednesday. High about 55.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Milder with a mix of clouds and sun. High 60. Friday – Cloudy and cooler with a few showers possible. High near 55. Saturday – Chilly with a few lingering showers possible. High near 50.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 20.

The monthly total is 3.78 inches.

The total for the year is 44.24 inches.

