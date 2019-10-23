Weather Notebook For October 23, 2019

Breezy and cooler with a few showers possible today. High in the upper 50s.

Cloudy and cool with a chance of rain tonight. Low near 40.

Milder with a mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of showers on Thursday. High about 60.

Looking ahead: Friday – Cloudy and cooler with a few showers possible. High near 55. Saturday – Chilly with a few lingering showers possible. High near 50. Sunday – Cloudy with rain developing. High near 50.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.97-inch of precipitation on October 22.

The monthly total is 4.75 inches.

The total for the year is 45.21 inches.

