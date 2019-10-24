Weather Notebook For October 24, 2019

Milder with a mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of showers today. High in the mid 60s.

Cloudy and cool with a chance of rain tonight. Low near 40.

Cloudy and cooler with a few showers possibl on Friday. High about 55.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Chilly with a few lingering showers possible. High near 50. Sunday – Cloudy with rain developing. High near 50. Monday – Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. High 60.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 23.

The monthly total is 4.75 inches.

The total for the year is 45.21 inches.

