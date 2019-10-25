Weather Notebook For October 25, 2019

Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few light showers possible today. High in the mid 50s.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 40.

Chilly with some sunshine on Saturday. High near 50.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Cloudy with rain tapering off late. High near 60. Monday – Mostly cloudy and mild. High 60. Tuesday – Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High in the upper 50s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 24.

The monthly total is 4.75 inches.

The total for the year is 45.21 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...