Weather Notebook For October 28, 2019

October 28, 2019 Steve Yablonski

Mild with increasing sunshine today. High in the lower 60s.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 40.

Breezy, cloudy and mild with a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. High near 65.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – A bit cooler with showers possible. High 60. Thursday – Mostly cloudy with rain developing late. High 60. Friday – Sunny, mild and windy. High in the lower 60s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.88-inch of precipitation on October 27.

The monthly total is 5.09 inches.

The total for the year is 46.15 inches.

