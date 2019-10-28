Weather Notebook For October 28, 2019

Mild with increasing sunshine today. High in the lower 60s.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 40.

Breezy, cloudy and mild with a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. High near 65.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – A bit cooler with showers possible. High 60. Thursday – Mostly cloudy with rain developing late. High 60. Friday – Sunny, mild and windy. High in the lower 60s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.88-inch of precipitation on October 27.

The monthly total is 5.09 inches.

The total for the year is 46.15 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...