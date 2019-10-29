Weather Notebook For October 29, 2019

Breezy, cloudy and mild with a mix of sun and clouds



today. High 65.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight. Low near 50.

A bit cooler with showers possible on Wednesday. High near 60.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Mostly cloudy with rain developing late. High 65. Friday – Turning cooler and windy. High 50, falling into the 40s. Saturday – Chilly with a shower possible. High near 50.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 28.

The monthly total is 5.09 inches.

The total for the year is 46.15 inches.

