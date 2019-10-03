Weather Notebook For October 3, 2019

Cool with scattered showers developing today. High in the lower 50s.

Cloudy with some showers possible tonight. Low near 45.

Brisk and chilly with scatterd showers possible on Friday. High about 55.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Crisp and cool with a mix of sun and ciouds. High near 60. Sunday – Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a chance of rain. High near 65. Monday – Seasonably cool and cloudy with a chance of rain. High in the upper 50s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.24-inch of precipitation on October 2.

The monthly total is 0.44-inch.

The total for the year is 40.90 inches.

