Weather Notebook For October 30, 2019

A bit cooler with showers possible today. High 60.

Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of rain tonight. Low in the lower 50s.

Mostly cloudy with rain developing about trick-or-treat time on Thursday. High 65.

Looking ahead: Friday – Windy and cooler with early showers posssible. High falling into the 40s. Saturday – Partly sunny and cool. High near 50. Sunday – Chilly with a shower possible. High 45.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 29.

The monthly total is 5.69 inches.

The total for the year is 46.15 inches.

Fulton received no snow on October 27.

Total snowfall for the month is zero.

The winter season stands at zero.

