Weather Notebook For October 31, 2019

Steady rain around trick-or-treat time – but still mild today. High 65.

Windy and cool with rain tapering off tonight. Low 50.

Very windy and cooler with lingering showers possible on Friday. High 45.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Partly sunny and cool. High near 50. Sunday – Brisk and chilly with a shower possible. High 45. Monday – Milder with a mix of clouds and sun. High 50.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.03-inch of precipitation on October 30.

The monthly total is 5.72 inches.

The total for the year is 46.18 inches.

