Weather Notebook For October 7, 2019

October 7, 2019 Steve Yablonski

Cooler with rain, heavy at times, tapering off later today. High in the lower 60s.

Clear and chilly tonight. Low near 45.

A mix of sun and ciouds on Tuesday. High about 60.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Mostly sunny and mild. High near 65. Thursday – Mostly sunny and warm. High in the upper 60s. Friday – Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High near 70.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 6.

The monthly total is 0.60-inch.

The total for the year is 41.06 inches.

