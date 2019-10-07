Weather Notebook For October 7, 2019

Cooler with rain, heavy at times, tapering off later today. High in the lower 60s.

Clear and chilly tonight. Low near 45.

A mix of sun and ciouds on Tuesday. High about 60.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Mostly sunny and mild. High near 65. Thursday – Mostly sunny and warm. High in the upper 60s. Friday – Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High near 70.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 6.

The monthly total is 0.60-inch.

The total for the year is 41.06 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...