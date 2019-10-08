Weather Notebook For October 8, 2019

Mostly sunny and mild today. High 65.

Clear and chilly tonight. Low near 45.

Increasing clouds but still mild on Wednesday. High about 65.

Looking ahead: Thursday – A mix of clouds and sun. High near 65. Friday – A mix of clouds and sun. High near 65. Saturday – Mostly cloudy and a chance of rain. High near 65.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.64-inch of precipitation on October 7.

The monthly total is 1.24-inch.

The total for the year is 41.70 inches.

