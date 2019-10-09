Weather Notebook For October 9, 2019
Mostly sunny with some clouds but still mild today. High 65.
Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight. Low near 40.
A mix of clouds and sun on Thursday. High in the lower 60s.
Looking ahead: Friday – A mix of clouds and sun. High near 65. Saturday – Increasing clouds with a chance of showers late. High near 65. Sunday – Cool with a mix of clouds and sun and a chance of rain early. High 60.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on October 8.
The monthly total is 1.24-inch.
The total for the year is 41.70 inches.
