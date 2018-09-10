Weather Notebook For September 10, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 9.

The monthly total is 0.13-inch.

The total for the year is 26.53 inches.

Breezy and very cool with scattered rain today. High 65.

Cloudy and cool with lingering showers possible tonight. Low 55.

Breezy, warmer and a bit muggier on Tuesday. High near 75.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. High 80. Thursday – Warm and muggy with a spotty shower or two. High 80. Friday – Warm and muggy with showers possible. High near 80.

