Weather Notebook For September 10, 2019

Warmer with Increasing clouds and a chance of afternoon showers today. High about 75.

Partly cloudy and warm tonight. Low near 65.

Breezy warm and muggy with showers likely on Wednesday. High in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Breezy and cooler with lingering showers possible. High in the lower 70s. Friday – Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. High 75. Saturday – Cloudy with scattered showers possible. High 75.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 9.

The monthly total is 1.55 inches.

The total for the year is 38.40 inches.

