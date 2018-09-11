Weather Notebook For September 11, 2018

Weather Notebook For September 11, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.57-inch of precipitation on September 10.

The monthly total is 0.70-inch.

The total for the year is 27.10 inches.

Breezy, warm and muggier with scattered showers today. High 75.

Some clouds and some fog tonight. Low 60.

Warmer and muggier on Wednesday. High 80.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Warm and muggy with spotty showers possible. High 80. Friday – Warm and muggy with showers possible. High 80. Saturday – Warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 85.

