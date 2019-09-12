Weather Notebook For September 12, 2019

Breezy, cooler and less humid with early showers likely today. High in the upper 60s.

Clear and cool tonight. Low near 50.

Seasonably warm with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. High 75.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Cloudy with scattered showers possible. High in the upper 70s. Sunday – Mostly sunny and mild with a slight chance of a spotty shower. High 75. Monday – Warmer and a bit humid with showers possible. High in the upper 70s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.23-inch of precipitation on September 11.

The monthly total is 1.78 inches.

The total for the year is 38.63 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...