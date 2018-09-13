Weather Notebook For September 13, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 12.

The monthly total is 0.74-inch.

The total for the year is 27.14 inches.

Warm and muggy with a mix of clouds and sun and maybe a shower today. High near 80.

Mostly cloudy, mild but muggy tonight. Low 65.

Warm and muggy with a spotty shower possible late on Friday. High in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Warm and muggy with some sun. High 85. Sunday – Warm and muggy with intervals of sun. High near 80. Monday – Warm and muggy with a good deal of sun. High near 80.

