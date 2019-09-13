Weather Notebook For September 13, 2019
Seasonably warm and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds today. High near 75.
Breezy mild and cloudy with a chane of rain tonight. Low near 60.
Cloudy with scattered showers possible on Saturday. High in the upper 70s.
Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly sunny and mild with a slight chance of a spotty shower. High 75. Monday – Warm and a bit humid with showers possible. High in the mid 70s. Tuesday – Mild with a mix of clouds and sun. High around 70.
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.02-inch of precipitation on September 12.
The monthly total is 1.80 inches.
The total for the year is 38.65 inches.
