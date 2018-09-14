Weather Notebook For September 14, 2018

Weather Notebook For September 14, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 13.

The monthly total is 0.74-inch.

The total for the year is 27.14 inches.

Warm and muggy with a mix of clouds and sun and maybe a shower late today. High near 80.

Partly cloudy and muggy with areas of fog tonight. Low 65.

Warm and muggy with some sun on Saturday. High near 85.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Very warm and muggy with some sun. High 85. Monday – Breezy, warm and muggy with fading sun. High 85. Tuesday – Breezy with showers possible. High near 80.

