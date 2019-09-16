Weather Notebook For September 16, 2019

Showers tapering off with some afternoon sunshine today. High near 75.

Mainly clear and cool tonight. Low in the upper 40s.

Mostly sunny and seasonably mild on Tuesday. High in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Mostly sunny and warmer. High 75. Thursday – Sunny and warm. High in the mid 70s. Friday – Sunny and unseasonably warm. High around 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.12-inch of precipitation on September 15.

The monthly total is 2.08 inches.

The total for the year is 38.93 inches.

