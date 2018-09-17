Weather Notebook For September 17, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 16.

The monthly total is 0.74-inch.

The total for the year is 27.14 inches.

Warm, muggy and a little breezy with increasing clouds and maybe a late shower today. High in the lower 80s.

Cloudy with scattered showers in some areas tonight. Low 65.

Muggy and breezy with lingering showers possible on Tuesday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Breezy, cooler and less humid. High 80. Thursday – Cooler and cloudy with showers possible. High 70. Friday – Breezy turning warm and muggier with showers possible. High near 85.

