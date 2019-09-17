Weather Notebook For September 17, 2019

Mostly sunny and seasonably mild today. High near 75.

Mainly clear and cool tonight. Low in the mid 40s.

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday. High 75.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Mostly sunny and warmer. High in the upper 70s. Friday – Sunny and unseasonably warm. High around 80. Saturday – More sun and unseasonably warm. High around 80.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 16.

The monthly total is 2.08 inches.

The total for the year is 38.93 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...