Weather Notebook For September 18, 2018

Weather Notebook For September 18, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 17.

The monthly total is 0.74-inch.

The total for the year is 27.14 inches.

Warm, muggy with a spotty shower possible today. High in the lower 80s.

Mild and less humid tonight. Low 55.

Breezy, cooler and less humid on Wednesday. High near 75.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. High 75. Friday – Windy, warmer and a bit muggier. High 80. Saturday – Breezy and cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 70.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...