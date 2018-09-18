Weather Notebook For September 18, 2018
Written by Steve Yablonski, Sep 18, 2018, 0 Comments
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 17.
The monthly total is 0.74-inch.
The total for the year is 27.14 inches.
Warm, muggy with a spotty shower possible today. High in the lower 80s.
Mild and less humid tonight. Low 55.
Breezy, cooler and less humid on Wednesday. High near 75.
Looking ahead: Thursday – Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. High 75. Friday – Windy, warmer and a bit muggier. High 80. Saturday – Breezy and cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 70.