Weather Notebook For September 19, 2018
Written by Steve Yablonski, Sep 19, 2018, 0 Comments
Weather Notebook For September 19, 2018
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 18.
The monthly total is 0.74-inch.
The total for the year is 27.14 inches.
Breezy, cooler and less humid today. High in the lower 70s.
Mild and less humid tonight. Low 50.
Increasing clouds and a chance of showers on Thursday. High near 75.
Looking ahead: Friday – Windy, warmer and muggier with showers possible. High 80. Saturday – Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High in the mid 60s. Sunday – A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a shower. High in the upper 60s.