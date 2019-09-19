Weather Notebook For September 19, 2019

Mostly sunny and seasonably warm today. High near 75.

Mainly clear and cool tonight. Low 50.

Sunny and unseasonably warm on Friday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Saturday – More sun and unseasonably warm. High around 80. Sunday – Breezy, warm and a bit more humid with showers possible. High near 85. Monday – Breezy and a bit coo;er with showers possible. High near 75.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 18.

The monthly total is 2.08 inches.

The total for the year is 38.93 inches.

