Weather Notebook For September 20, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 19.

The monthly total is 0.74-inch.

The total for the year is 27.14 inches.

Mild with sun giving way to clouds today. High 75.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Low 60.

Windy, warmer and muggier with showers possible on Friday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High in the mid 60s. Sunday – Mild with a mix of clouds and sun. High 65. Monday – Seasonably cool with increasing clouds. High in the upper 60s.

