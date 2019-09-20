Weather Notebook For September 20, 2019

Sunny and unseasonably warm today. High near 80.

Partly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Low near 55.

More sun and unseasonably warm on Saturday. High in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Breezy, warm and a bit more humid with showers likely. High near 85. Monday – Breezy and a bit cooler with showers possible. High near 75. Tuesday – Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High in the upper 60s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 19.

The monthly total is 2.08 inches.

The total for the year is 38.93 inches.

