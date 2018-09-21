Weather Notebook For September 21, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 20.

The monthly total is 0.74-inch.

The total for the year is 27.14 inches.

Windy, warmer and muggier with showers possible late today. High in the lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers tapering off tonight. Low 55.

Breezy and cooler with more sun on Saturday. High near 65.

Looking ahead: Sunday – A mix of clouds and sun. High in the upper 60s. Monday – Increasing clouds and seasonably cool. High near 70. Tuesday – Breezy with a few showers possible. High 70.

