Weather Notebook For September 23, 2019

Welcome to fall – Still breezy, warm and a bit muggy with scattered showers possible today. High near 80.

Partly cloudy, cool and breezy tonight. Low near 50.

Breezy and cooler with some lingering showers on Tuesday. High in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 75. Thursday – Breezy and a bit cooler with showers possible. High in the upper 60s. Friday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the lower 70s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 22.

The monthly total is 2.08 inches.

The total for the year is 38.93 inches.

