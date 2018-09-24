Weather Notebook For September 24 2018
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 23.
The monthly total is 0.93-inch.
The total for the year is 27.33 inches.
Seasonably mild with a mix of sun and clouds today. High 70.
Chilly with increasing clouds tonight. Low 50.
Breezy with scattered shiwers tapering off on Tuesday. High near 70.
Looking ahead: Wednesday – Breezy, warm and muggy with showers possible. High in the mid 70s. Thursday – Cooler with some sun and less humid. High near 65. Friday – A mix of sun and clouds with a shower possible. High 70.