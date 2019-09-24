Weather Notebook For September 24, 2019

Breezy and cooler with some lingering showers possible early today. High in the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low 50.

Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. High near 75.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Breezy and a bit cooler with showers possible. High in the upper 60s. Friday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the mid 70s. Saturday – Increasing clouds and unseasonably warm with showers possible. High in the upper 70s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.70-inch of precipitation on September 23.

The monthly total is 2.78 inches.

The total for the year is 39.63 inches.

