Weather Notebook For September 24, 2019

September 24, 2019 Steve Yablonski

Breezy and cooler with some lingering showers possible early today. High in the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low 50.

Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. High near 75.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Breezy and a bit cooler with showers possible. High in the upper 60s. Friday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the mid 70s. Saturday – Increasing clouds and unseasonably warm with showers possible. High in the upper 70s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.70-inch of precipitation on September 23.

The monthly total is 2.78 inches.

The total for the year is 39.63 inches.

