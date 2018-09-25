Weather Notebook For September 25 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received

no precipitation on September 24.

The monthly total is 0.93-inch.

The total for the year is 27.33 inches.

Brisk with rain tapering off today. High 65.

Cloudy and cool with spotty showers possible tonight. Low

60.

Breezy, warmer and muggier with showers likely on

Wednesday. High near 75.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Cooler and less humid. High

near 70. Friday – Breezy and mild with rain possible. High

near 70. Saturday – Comfortable with a mix of sun and

clouds. High 70.

