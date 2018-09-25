Weather Notebook For September 25 2018
Written by Steve Yablonski, Sep 25, 2018, 0 Comments
According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received
no precipitation on September 24.
The monthly total is 0.93-inch.
The total for the year is 27.33 inches.
Brisk with rain tapering off today. High 65.
Cloudy and cool with spotty showers possible tonight. Low
60.
Breezy, warmer and muggier with showers likely on
Wednesday. High near 75.
Looking ahead: Thursday – Cooler and less humid. High
near 70. Friday – Breezy and mild with rain possible. High
near 70. Saturday – Comfortable with a mix of sun and
clouds. High 70.