Weather Notebook For September 25, 2019

Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds today. High near 75.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low 50.

Breezy and a bit cooler with showers possible on Thursday. High in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead: Friday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High in the mid 70s. Saturday – Increasing clouds and unseasonably warm with showers possible. High in the upper 70s. Sunday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds. High 70.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.31-inch of precipitation on September 24.

The monthly total is 3.09 inches.

The total for the year is 39.94 inches.

