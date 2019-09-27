Weather Notebook For September 27, 2019

Mostly sunny and mild today. High in the lower 70s.

Mild with increasing clouds tonight. Low 55.

Increasing clouds and unseasonably warm with showers likely on Saturday. High near 80.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Mostly sunny and mild. High in the upper 60s. Monday – Cloudy with scatterd showers possible. High around 70. Tuesday – Warmer and more humid with scatterd showers possible. High in the lower 80s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.22-inch of precipitation on September 26.

The monthly total is 3.31 inches.

The total for the year is 40.16 inches.

