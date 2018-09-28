Weather Notebook For September 28, 2018

Weather Notebook For September 28, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received

no precipition on September 27.

The monthly total is 2.38 inches.

The total for the year is 28.78 inches.

Breezy and pleasant as clouds give way to sunshine today.

High 70.

Increasing clouds with showers possible late tonight. Low

50.

Brisk and cool with a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday.

High near 65.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Seasonable with some sun and

clouds. High around 60. Monday – Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. High 65. Tuesday – Turning warmer and

breezy with showers possible. High 75.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...