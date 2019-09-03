Weather Notebook For September 3, 2019

Warmer with increasing sun and a slight chance of rain today. High near 80.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low near 60.

Breezy and mild with a few showers possible on Wednesday. High in the mid 70s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Breezy abd cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. High around 70. Friday – Partly sunny and mild. High 70. Saturday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of showers. High in the lower 70s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.34-inch of precipitation on September 2.

The monthly total is 1.13 inches.

The total for the year is 37.98 inches.

