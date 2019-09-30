Weather Notebook For September 30, 2019

Warm with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance of showers today. High in the lower 70s.

Cloudy and mild with a chance of showers tonight. Low near 60.

Very warm and humid with showers possible on Tuesday. High in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead: Wednesday – Much cooler with showers likely. High about 70, but falling into the 60s. Thursday – Cool with scatterd showers developing. High around 60. Friday – Brisk and chilly with scatterd showers possible. High in the mid 50s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 29.

The monthly total is 3.59 inches.

The total for the year is 40.44 inches.

