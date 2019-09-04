Weather Notebook For September 4, 2019

Breezy and mild with a few early showers today. High in the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 50.

Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. High around 70.

Looking ahead: Friday – Increasing clouds with showers possible. High around 70. Saturday – Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of showers. High in the lower 70s. Sunday – Breezy and cooier with a chance of showers. High in the upper 60s.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.24-inch of precipitation on September 3.

The monthly total is 1.37 inches.

The total for the year is 38.22 inches.

