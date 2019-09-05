Weather Notebook For September 5, 2019

Cool with more sun and less wind today. High about 70.

Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Low in the upper 40s.

Increasing clouds with showers possible on Friday. High around 70.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Mild with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of showers. High in the lower 70s. Sunday – Breezy and cooier with a chance of showers. High in the upper 60s. Monday – Mostly sunny and mild. High 70.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.09-inch of precipitation on September 4.

The monthly total is 1.46 inches.

The total for the year is 38.31 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...