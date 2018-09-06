Weather Notebook For September 6, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 5.

The monthly total is 0.13-inch.

The total for the year is 26.53 inches.

Cooler with a few scattered showers today. High 80.

Cooler and comfortable tonight. Low 55.

A bit less hmid with a mix of clouds and sun on Friday. High near 75.

Looking ahead: Saturday – Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 70. Sunday – Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. High 70. Monday – Breezy and cool with rain possible. High near 70.

