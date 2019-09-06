Weather Notebook For September 6, 2019

Increasing clouds with showers possible late today. High about 75.

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight. Low near 50.

Mild with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of showers on Saturday. High around 70.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Breezy and cooier with a chance of showers. High in the upper 60s. Monday – Mostly sunny and mild. High 70. Tuesday – Partly sunny and warm. High near 75.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 5.

The monthly total is 1.46 inches.

The total for the year is 38.31 inches.

