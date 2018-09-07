Weather Notebook For September 7, 2018

Weather Notebook For September 7, 2018

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received no precipitation on September 6.

The monthly total is 0.13-inch.

The total for the year is 26.53 inches.

Cool with some sunshine today. High 75.

Partly cloudy and comfortable tonight. Low 50.

Mostly sunny and seasonably cool on Saturday. High near 70.

Looking ahead: Sunday – Pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. High 70.Monday – Breezy and cool with rain possible. High 70. Tuesday – Mild with a few lingering showers. High near 75.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...